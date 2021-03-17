One critically injured in North Kingstown crash involving dump truck

South County

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person has serious injuries after a crash in North Kingstown late Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash involving a Kia and a dump truck just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Devils Food and Namcook Roads.

The driver of the Kia was seriously injured and transported to Rhode Island Hospital, according to officials. Police said the driver is currently listed in critical condition.

Names of drivers or passengers involved have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Travis Maiato by email at tmaiato@northkingstown.org, or by calling (401) 294-3316 ext. 8629.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/5/21: Latest on COVID-19 response in RI schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community