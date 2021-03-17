One critically injured in North Kingstown crash involving dump truck

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person has serious injuries after a crash in North Kingstown late Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash involving a Kia and a dump truck just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Devils Food and Namcook Roads.

The driver of the Kia was seriously injured and transported to Rhode Island Hospital, according to officials. Police said the driver is currently listed in critical condition.

Names of drivers or passengers involved have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Travis Maiato by email at tmaiato@northkingstown.org, or by calling (401) 294-3316 ext. 8629.