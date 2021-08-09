Offline Block Island wind turbines undergoing routine maintenance, company says

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind’s turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I. Though this is only one of two operational U.S. wind farms in 2021, members of the wind power industry and clean energy advocates are hoping that President Joe Biden’s administration can transform the country into a leader in offshore wind power.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island leaders take great pride in the state being home to the nation’s first offshore wind farm.

But this summer, there is chatter surrounding why four of the five turbines, located off the coast of Block Island, aren’t rotating.

Ørsted, the company that owns the wind farm, tells 12 News they’re conducting routine maintenance on the turbines.

Right now, a spokesperson said they’re in the process of repairing stress lines inside four of the turbines.

“We put four turbines on pause as a precautionary measure and carried out a full risk assessment, which showed the turbines are structurally sound,” the spokesperson said. “We expect to complete those repairs and all maintenance in the next few weeks as scheduled.”

The $300 million turbines, which were installed more than four years ago, send wind power to National Grid, and an underwater cable in turn powers the homes of Block Island residents and businesses.

There is no interruption of power to the island, according to an Ørsted spokesperson. Block Island is receiving power from the mainland grid.

The spokesperson did not specify how long the four turbines haven’t been operational nor how much the repairs cost.

A councilor on Block Island tells 12 News the maintenance happens every summer.

12 News reached out to state leaders for comment on the repairs but have not yet heard back.