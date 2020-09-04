Officials remind Rhode Islanders of guidelines to follow during Labor Day Weekend

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Labor Day weekend is known as the unofficial end to summer but this year, there is a warning for those planning to celebrate in big ways.

COVID-19 guidelines are still in place for all Rhode Islanders and visitors coming to the Ocean State as this is still part of the tourism season — especially at places like Block Island.

“One of the best ways that we can celebrate safely over Labor Day, or frankly any time, is to go outside,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said. “Go outside. It is so clear from all the data transmission is much lower outdoors.”

Raimondo also launched the Take It Outside campaign last week where people and businesses can reserve space at state parks.

Block Island brings in tourists from around the world, but if you are headed there for one final summer getaway, there are some reminders. In Rhode Island, the limit on crowd gatherings is 15 people or fewer, with a fine for each additional person.

Earlier this week, Raimondo showed data indicating spikes in cases after holiday weekends.

“We know for a fact that holidays cause people to gather in a party, which three, four, weeks from then leads to increased cases,” she said.

The long weekend comes as the COVID-19 positivity rate hit an all-time low in Rhode Island on Thursday at 0.7%.

12 News traveled on the Block Island Ferry with Rhode Island State Troopers as they boosted enforcement on the island following an uptick in moped crashed — including two that were deadly.

“Having a state police contingent, especially a traffic safety unit in an area compact as this, I think will have a tremendous deterrent on behavior,” Col. James Manni said. “Drinking and driving, wearing helmets, seat-belt violations.”

The traffic unit plans to be on the island through this holiday weekend. During their first weekend out there, the unit reported handing out 100 traffic violations and arrested six out-of-state residents violating laws.

The New Shoreham Town Council has also imposed new guidelines for renting a moped — you will have to wear a wristband showing you have been properly trained on how to ride one.