NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A nurse working at Bayview Rehabilitation at Scalabrini in North Kingstown has been fired as police investigate allegations that he assaulted a patient last month, according to a release from the facility.

On Dec. 16, 2023, North Kingstown police responded to reports that a male nurse had assaulted a patient, according to acting Chief John Urban.

Urban confirmed that the nurse was suspended while police investigated the incident. Police also said they alerted the Rhode Island Department of Health to the allegations.

In a Jan. 5 statement to 12 News, Bayview Rehabilitation administrator Armani Sepe shared that the nurse is no longer employed at the facility.

“We are shocked and saddened by the allegations that have been made about a former employee,” Sepe said. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and regulatory authorities during their investigation.”