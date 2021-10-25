North Kingstown woman to serve 7 years in prison for deadly DUI crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Kingstown woman will spend the next seven years behind bars for causing a deadly crash two years ago, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Barbara Trojan, 63, pleaded no contest back in July to one count of driving under the influence resulting in death and two counts of driving to endanger with physical injury resulting.

The crash occurred in September 2019 when Trojan’s Volkswagen veered across Frenchtown Road in East Greenwich and crashed head-on into an oncoming SUV.

Neronha said the crash killed Patricia Daniels, a backseat passenger in the SUV, and seriously injured two others.

At the time of the crash, Neronha said Trojan had a blood alcohol content that was nearly three times the legal limit. An investigation later revealed Trojan had been out drinking at an East Greenwich bar for nearly five hours before getting behind the wheel.

“There is just no reason to drive while under the influence of alcohol, ever,” Neronha said. “Get a ride home. Call a taxi or a ride-sharing service. When you don’t, you risk your life and the lives of others … and yet, week after week, month after month, year after year, people who are intoxicated take to the roads anyway, and far too often cause irrevocable harm to innocent people.”

Trojan was sentenced to 12 years at the ACI with seven to serve and five suspended on probation.

Upon her release, Neronha said Trojan will spend three years on home confinement and a breathalyzer will be installed in her home. Trojan’s license will also be revoked for five years following her release, and she will be required to undergo substance abuse treatment for alcohol.

Neronha said while criminal justice system can’t reverse time, he hopes Trojan’s sentencing “provides some sense of justice for Patricia’s loved ones and the community.”