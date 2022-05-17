NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The North Kingstown Police Department is welcoming its newest four-legged officer.

K-9 Roko is an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois from Czechoslovakia.

After 12 weeks of training at the Rhode Island K-9 Academy, Roko and his handler officer John Barker have been certified as a police patrol dog team.

The department said Roko will eventually be trained as a narcotics detection dog as well.

Roko’s adoption and training were fully funded through a grant from the Stanton Foundation.

The grant opportunity was unanimously approved by the North Kingstown Town Council last year.