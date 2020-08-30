North Kingstown school officials vote against full remote learning

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The North Kingstown School Committee has voted against full distance learning for the upcoming school year.

The 5-1 vote was made during a closely watched Zoom meeting of the committee on Saturday morning, which was attended by more than 500 people.

School committee members also tossed out a plan to merge elementary school students if the district had in-person learning. The proposal would have temporarily closed Forest Park Elementary School and sent those students to Quidnessett Elementary School.

Earlier this week, parents of Forest Park Elementary School students held a protest against the possible merger, saying it was a complete surprise.

“We chose Forest Park and to send our child there, and we bought our house in our district, in this area two years ago because we liked the school so much. We elected to do in-person learning, and this is a whole difficult decision for any parent to make, it’s a very personal decision, but the reason why we chose in-person learning was because we know the community that exists at Forest Park,” Holly Morin said Thursday.

At Saturday’s meeting, Superintendent Philip Auger discussed what led to the initial proposal, and said that the intention was not to blindside parents. He said the idea was based simply on capacity levels and the number of students who elected for in-person learning.