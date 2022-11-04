NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown police put out a warning Friday that work to repair gas mains will begin next week.

The construction at the intersection of Tower Hill and Ten Rod roads is scheduled to start on Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to police.

The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 18.

Police said the work will cause major travel impacts, but officers will be at the site to help the flow of traffic.

Boone Street and Preston Drive will be used as detours.