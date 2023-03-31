NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in North Kingstown put out a warning to residents as they investigate recent car-related crimes.

According to police, there was a car theft and items stolen from vehicles Sunday night into Monday in the areas of Heritage Road and Carriage Hill and Kingswood roads.

Police reminded residents to always lock their car doors, hide valuables, and avoid keeping keys inside vehicles to minimize the risk of a break-in.

Anyone who’s noticed suspicious activity or has home surveillance video related to the case is asked to call North Kingstown detectives at (401) 294-3316 ext. 8211.