North Kingstown police seek info in search for missing man

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown police are hoping the public has information about a man who went missing several weeks ago.

Police said Michael Sinotte, Jr., 22, of North Kingstown, was last seen June 14 in the area of West Kingston Post Office on Kingstown Road. His 2000 black Honda Civic was located June 17 in the area of Great Swamp Management Area.

Police described Sinotte as a white man, 5′ 11″, thin build, brown eyes and sandy hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the North Kingstown Police Department Detective Division at (401) 294-3316 extension 8211.