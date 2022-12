NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown police are looking for the public’s help in finding a man who’s been missing since late Wednesday night.

Russell Greene, 86, was last seen at his home on Essex Road just before midnight.

He was wearing a tan jacket, tan pants, and a blue cap.

Police say he suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (401) 294-3311.