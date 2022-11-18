NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to reduce porch pirate thefts, police in North Kingstown are giving people an alternative when they shop online this holiday season.

Starting Nov, 23, residents can have their packages mailed to police headquarters to be picked up later.

The department’s address is 8166 Post Road.

To pick up a package, residents will need to check in with the records clerk or dispatcher and provide a photo ID, according to police.

Anyone with questions can contact Officer Raymond Ho at rho@northkingstown.org or (401) 294-3316 ext. 8204.