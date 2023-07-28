NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — After a ransomware attack potentially opened North Kingstown’s records to hackers back in April, the town is reaching out to all those who could have been impacted.

While a recent forensic audit did not indicate that any data was used or compromised, the town manager tells 12 News the audit did reveal that attackers were able to access the system.

“Because an attack did occur, we sent out a formal letter informing those whose information was in our system … and offered them, out of an abundance of caution, Identity Monitoring Protection,” North Kingstown Town Manager Ralph Mollis said.

Letter from the town of North Kingstown dated July 28, 2023 (click to enlarge)

Town officials contacted anyone whose name, address, date of birth, or driver’s license number was saved in the town’s computers at the time of the April 22 breach. This meant more than 103,000 people were mailed letters.

North Kingstown issued a follow-up release on Friday, July 28, in response to calls the town had received questioning the letters. The release assured recipients of the original letters that they were not part of a scam, explaining, “Traffic incidents, police reports, fire service, beach passes, marriage certificates, municipal court and probate court matters are just some of the reasons” someone’s information could be in the town’s system.

See the initial release about the ransomware attack from the town manager’s office below.