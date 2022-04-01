PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The North Kingstown woman convicted of murdering her 8-year-old daughter 11 years ago is out of prison.

The Rhode Island Department of Corrections tells 12 News Kimberly Fry accrued enough good behavior credits during her time behind bars to shave several years off of her 20-year sentence.

Fry was found guilty of second-degree murder in the strangling death of her daughter Camden. Prosecutors believe Fry lashed out at her daughter because she refused to take a bath.

Rhode Island law allows prisoners to accumulate 10 days per month for good behavior, two days per month for working and five days per month for participating in an approved course or program.

Not all inmates are eligible, however. Anyone who’s serving time for murder, assault with intent to commit murder, first-degree sexual assault, first-degree child molestation or kidnapping a minor are not allowed to acquire jail time credits.

During her time behind bars, the Department of Corrections said Fry worked and participated in a number of programs while serving time at the ACI.

In total, Fry was able to shave 3,802 days off her sentence, which equates to more than 10 years.

Fry was released from prison on Christmas Eve last year, according to the Department of Corrections. She will remain on probation for the next 27 years barring any violation of her release.

The Department of Corrections wouldn’t disclose any details surrounding Fry’s release, so it’s unclear whether she’s at a halfway house, wearing an ankle monitor system or is out living within the means of her probation.

12 News reached out to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office regarding Fry’s release, but they had no comment since Fry had served her time.