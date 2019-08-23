North Kingstown man to plead out in email threat case

BOSTON (WPRI) — A North Kingstown man accused of sending a series of violent and threatening emails to a Massachusetts college professor has agreed to plead guilty.

Matthew Haviland, 29, was charged Thursday with two counts of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce and one count of stalking, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Matthew Lelling.

A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled. Under the terms of the deal, Lelling’s office said the government will recommend a sentence of 21 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine.

Haviland was arrested in April after the FBI conducted a search of his home. Over the span of a few hours on March 10, he allegedly sent the professor more than two dozen messages threatening to dismember, murder and rape the professor for supporting abortion rights.

“I will rip every limb from your body and eat it,” one message listed in an FBI affidavit said. “I will kill every member of your family.”

Another read, “You will have your face ripped off and eaten by me, personally. I will enjoy raping your body after you’re dead. And that will only be the start.”

Haviland also allegedly made threats to Democrats in general, claiming they should be killed due to their pro-choice views.

“All Democrats must be eradicated,” he wrote, according to the affidavit. “They must be slaughtered.”

According to court documents, North Kingstown police visited Haviland’s home at least five times for wellness checks between June 2018 and April 2019. Haviland reportedly told police “he was only expressing his political views and has no intention of harming himself or anyone else. He also admitted that some of his language had been strong.”