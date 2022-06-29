NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown police are looking for the public’s help as they work to track down a man reported missing on Wednesday.

Edson Place, 75, unexpectedly left his Morningside Drive home early in the morning and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to police.

Place stands 5-foot-9, has blue eyes, and is balding. He was last seen wearing a sage green windbreaker, shorts, and a black bike helmet.

Police said he’s known to ride the Quonset bike path.

Anyone with information on Place’s whereabouts is asked to call North Kingstown police at (401) 294-3311.