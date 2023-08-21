NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Kingstown man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly accosted a family that set up their umbrella and chairs near his beachfront home, 12 News has learned.

Andrew McClatchy, 61, has been charged with vandalism and disorderly conduct as a result of the dispute, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

The report states that the family of three, which included a man, woman and their adult daughter, decided to sit on the beach near McClatchy’s home.

The family was situated 10 feet below the high tide line, according to the report, which is in compliance with a new shoreline access law that went into affect earlier this summer.

The report reveals McClatchy confronted the family and accused them of trespassing on his property. When McClatchy demanded they move elsewhere, the man refused and told him to “call the cops,” according to the report.

That’s when McClatchy reportedly ripped the family’s umbrella out of the sand and threw it into the water. The report states the daughter retrieved the umbrella from the water and placed it back in the sand as her father and McClatchy argued over their right to be on the beach.

McClatchy continued to antagonize the beachgoers, according to the report. The report reveals he later ripped the umbrella back out of the ground and bent the pole, causing it to break.

When officers asked McClatchy what had happened, he admitted to being “out of control” and breaking the family’s umbrella, according to the report.

The report states McClatchy expressed frustration with beachgoers setting up in the sand near his home, and accused the man of being a “Marxist antagonizer” who was trying to take advantage of the new law.

McClatchy was released on $1,000 personal recognizance pending his next court date, which is scheduled for Sept. 1. 12 News attempted to reach out to McClatchy but his phone number did not appear to be in service.