North Kingstown High School on distance learning this week

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown High School is going to full distance learning for the next week, according to a letter sent by the district to parents.

The letter cited “a significant number of COVID positive cases among high school students” last week.

It goes on to say the Rhode Island Health Department informed administrators that “several of the students were in attendance at school while contagious.”

With an already planned professional day on Monday, and the following four days in distance learning the district said that they hoped to curb further spread of the virus in the building.

According to the letter, students will synchronously distance learn Tuesday, March 16 to Friday, March 17.

They said the athletics director would be contacting students about already scheduled practices.