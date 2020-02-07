No serious injuries in Richmond crash involving minibus, SUV

Breaking News
RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — A minibus and an SUV collided Friday morning on Kingstown Road in Richmond but police say no one was seriously injured.

The crash took place around 7 a.m. in the area of Heaton Orchard Road.

Only two students — a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old — were aboard the bus at the time, according to police.

It’s unclear at this time whether anyone involved suffered any minor injuries.

Both vehicles have since been towed from the scene.

Richmond police are expected to release more information later this morning. Check back for updates.

