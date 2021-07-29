CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

No plans to reinstate mask mandate on Block Island

South County

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy Corey Welch/WPRI 12

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) ─ After backlash from the business community, the Block Island Town Council is now moving away from plans to reinstate a mask mandate.

On Thursday, the council voted to draft a resolution that would encourage or request that people wear face coverings inside public buildings.

This comes in the wake of new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance about indoor mask wearing regardless of vaccination status.

Block Island has seen an uptick in COVID cases in recent weeks. The council is scheduled to vote on the ordinance on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/23/2021: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community