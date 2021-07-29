No plans to reinstate mask mandate on Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) ─ After backlash from the business community, the Block Island Town Council is now moving away from plans to reinstate a mask mandate.

On Thursday, the council voted to draft a resolution that would encourage or request that people wear face coverings inside public buildings.

This comes in the wake of new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance about indoor mask wearing regardless of vaccination status.

Block Island has seen an uptick in COVID cases in recent weeks. The council is scheduled to vote on the ordinance on Monday.