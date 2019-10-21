No. Kingstown police: Man living in van accidentally set self on fire

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital Monday morning after suffering burns to several parts of his body.

Crews were called to Davisville Road near Old Baptist Road around 6 a.m. Monday for reports of possible chemical exposure and burn victim.

According to North Kingstown Deputy Police Chief Steven St. Onge, a man living in his van illegally was burning a candle in the vehicle and accidentally lit himself on fire.

St. Onge said the man suffered burns to his lower body and hands.

Fire Marshal Timothy McLaughlin told Eyewitness News the man was in stable condition.

St. Onge said the Department of Environmental Management determined no chemicals were involved.