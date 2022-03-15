EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Kingstown man accused of driving drunk and causing a head-on crash that killed one teenager and injured another appeared in court Tuesday on new charges.

Alexander Krajewski, 30, was arraigned on upgraded charges of driving under the influence of liquor or drugs resulting in death and driving to endanger resulting in death.

He was initially charged with two counts of driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury and driving to endanger resulting in personal injury in connection with the crash last month on Ted Rod Road in Exeter.

Krajewski, who works as a Newport firefighter, was released on bail and ordered not to drive.

Matt Dennison and Kevin MacDonald, both 17, were driving to a West Warwick hockey rink when Krajewski hit their car, according to police.

Dennison succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. He had been in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital since the crash.

The courtroom was emotional on Monday, with MacDonald and his family sitting alongside Dennison’s family wearing their hockey jackets.

Krajewski is currently on paid leave.

The city of Newport released a statement following Dennison’s death, saying the administration was “extremely saddened by the news.”

“Our most sincerest thoughts are with Mr. Dennison’s family and the West Warwick community,” the statement continued. “We continue to evaluate the employment status of Mr. Krajewski and have no additional information to offer at this time.”

MacDonald was also injured but has since been released from the hospital with a broken femur, a 20-inch rod in his leg, a broken arm, and two metal plates.

Calling hours for Dennison will be held Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. A funeral mass is set for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Gregory the Great Church in Warwick.