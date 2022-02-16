EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of driving drunk and causing a head-on crash that injured two teenagers, one critically, has been identified as a Newport firefighter.

Alexander Krajewski, 30, of North Kingstown, was arraigned over the weekend on charges including driving under the influence and driving to endanger. He was released on bail.

In court Wednesday, he was granted $10,000 bail but ordered not to drive until his car is equipped with an ignition interlock system. If he is caught driving without the interlock, he could face 90 days in prison.

Krajewski is also required to take an alcohol assessment for pretrial services.

“He’s concerned, obviously,” Krajewski’s lawyer, William Dimitri, said of his client. “He’s still trying to figure out things and what happened, but beyond that, no, I’m not going to comment on the facts. I’m not going to comment on what reports may say. I don’t have them.”

On Saturday, Matt Dennison and Kevin MacDonald, both 17, were driving to a West Warwick hockey rink when their car was hit by Krajewski on Ten Rod Road, according to police.

MacDonald was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for his injuries and at last check was listed in stable condition, while Dennison was flown to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition.

12 News reached out to the city of Newport for comment, but Michael Coury, the city’s director of human resources, said they had no comment or information to share at this time.

“City Administration is aware of this unfortunate occurrence and we are actively reviewing this matter,” he said.

The judge is allowing Krajewski to drive because he has classes in Connecticut he must attend.

Krajewski is due back in court on May 18.