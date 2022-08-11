NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials on Block Island are set to meet Thursday night following a pair of fights earlier this week.

According to the meeting agenda, town councilors are set to get a personal update from the current interim chief of police about what took place on Monday.

Rhode Island State Police say there was a fight during a festival at Ballard’s Beach Resort around 6:30 p.m., which led to the arrest of one man on a disorderly conduct charge.

Later that night, a brawl broke out on a ferry leaving the island, calling authorities to the vessel while it was still on the water. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and seven were arrested, according to state police.

It is unclear at this time if the fight on the ferry is connected to the fight at Ballard’s.

The meeting also calls for discussion on public safety and more on the interim chief of the police role. At this time, a state police captain is acting as the chief while the town looks to permanently fill that role.

On Wednesday, Ballard’s canceled the Roots & Rhythm Festival that was planned for Aug. 21 as it reevaluates hosting concerts and other events.

