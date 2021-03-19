New Shoreham police hiring officers, paid interns for summer season

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — The New Shoreham Police Department is looking to add to their team ahead of the summer season.

The department on Friday opened the 2021 hiring period for seasonal police officers. They are also launching a new paid internship program for college students interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

“We’re looking ahead to a great season and are preparing now so we’re ready for the visitors and summer residents who will be here in a few short months,” Captain Matthew C. Moynihan said.

According to Moynihan, the island’s year-round officers will be joined by seasonal officers to increase public safety and enforce the traffic laws, with a particular focus on moped use and impaired driving.

Seasonal officers will be sworn in as members of the department and must have completed a Rhode Island police academy or an equivalent out-of-state police academy and be current with their certifications.

Shifts are available through Labor Day and applicants will be evaluated on a rolling basis, according to the department.

The new Community Service Officer (CSO) Internship Program will give students an engaging experience. The department says they expect to hire six CSOs for the summer, and the deadline to apply is April 9.

“We know people are excited to experience Block Island this summer and our public safety professionals will be ready so that the summer is a safe one for our residents and visitors alike,” Moynihan added.

