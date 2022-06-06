NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island State Police captain has been selected to lead the New Shoreham Police Department, at least for the time being.

The New Shoreham Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to appoint Captain Peter Chabot as the department’s interim police chief.

The change in leadership comes two weeks after Matthew Moynihan resigned from the post. Moynihan left the department for South Kingstown, where he will serve as the town’s next police chief.

Chabot will serve as chief in New Shoreham until the post is filled permanently.

In addition to Chabot, R.I. State Police Col. Darnell Weaver is sending two troopers to bolster the department’s staffing levels throughout the summer months.

Moynihan’s resignation came just days after the New Shoreham Town Council struck down an agreement to fund supplemental patrols for the season.

Prior to this year, troopers were sent to patrol Block Island at no cost to the town. Rhode Island State Police requested payment for the 15-week stint last month, citing staffing issues and budgetary concerns.

Had it been approved, New Shoreham would’ve paid $45,000 for Rhode Island State Police to send two troopers over to routinely patrol the island from Memorial Day to Labor Day.