EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Matunuck State Beach will soon be getting some upgrades, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

The DEM said construction on an additional parking lot entrance at the popular South Kingstown beach will begin next Tuesday.

“There’s only one way to East Matunuck State Beach and that’s by Succotash Road,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “We hope that the new entrance will help reduce congestion by getting vehicles off the roadway and into the parking lot faster.”

The state will also make improvements to the current stormwater drainage system.

“Cleaner beaches start with better stormwater control,” Gray said. “Installing a better infiltration system is an important component of this project.”

The beach will remain open to the public throughout construction, however, the DEM said the parking lots will be closed.

The DEM reminds visitors that parking along Succotash Road is prohibited by local ordinance, and those looking for parking should do so at the Deep Hole parking lot on Matunuck Beach Road.

The improvements are expected to be completed by January 2023 and will cost the state nearly $700,000.