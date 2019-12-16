Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at Noon
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Necropsy on Charlestown beached whale delayed, expected mid-week

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Washington County Fire Wire

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The remains of a large whale that washed ashore on East Beach in Charlestown over the weekend will remain there a few more days.

According to the Department of Environmental Management, staff members from the Parks Divison attempted to move the humpback whale to higher ground, but couldn’t do so without damaging the carcass.

Instead, the DEM said scientists from Mystic Aquarium will perform a necropsy on the animal Wednesday before it’s buried.

The DEM said the necropsy – which is performed to determine how the animal died – is important because there are no visible signs of injury or cause of mortality.

The spectacle of the majestic animal drew onlookers Sunday to the west side of the breach-way.

More South County Headlines

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com