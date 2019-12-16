Necropsy on Charlestown beached whale delayed, expected mid-week

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The remains of a large whale that washed ashore on East Beach in Charlestown over the weekend will remain there a few more days.

According to the Department of Environmental Management, staff members from the Parks Divison attempted to move the humpback whale to higher ground, but couldn’t do so without damaging the carcass.

Instead, the DEM said scientists from Mystic Aquarium will perform a necropsy on the animal Wednesday before it’s buried.

The DEM said the necropsy – which is performed to determine how the animal died – is important because there are no visible signs of injury or cause of mortality.

The spectacle of the majestic animal drew onlookers Sunday to the west side of the breach-way.

More South County Headlines