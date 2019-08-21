Nathan Carman expected to testify in insurance trial

Nathan Carman arrives at federal court, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Providence, R.I. Carman faces civil charges in federal court over insurance issues regarding the boat aboard which he and his mother went out to sea for a night of fishing in 2016. The boat sank, Carman survived but his mother was never found. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Vermont man at the center of a civil trial could take the stand in Federal Court in Providence Wednesday.

Nathan Carman, 24, is being sued over an $85,000 insurance claim he made on a sunken boat. Carman and his mom, Linda, disappeared when their boat sank off the coast of Rhode Island during a fishing trip in 2016. Carman was found unharmed eight days later. Linda was never found and has been presumed dead.

The National Liability and Fire Insurance Company and BoatUS argue they shouldn’t have to pay up, saying Carman significantly altered the boat’s condition and caused it to sink. The defense argues the vessel was old and had issues before Carman bought it.

Carman is listed as a witness for both sides. More than a week into the trial, Carman is expected to testify Wednesday.

Carman is expected to take the stand and testify today. Stay with @wpri12 for the latest developments https://t.co/jvrfqKG083 — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) August 21, 2019

If he takes the stand, Carman’s testimony will focus solely on the insurance aspect of the case. The judge has barred any testimony and questions regarding his mother’s disappearance.

Carman’s boat “Chickenpox” sank during a fishing trip in 2016. Carman was rescued a week later. His mother was never found and is presumed dead @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/FGrlaeGhC6 — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) August 21, 2019

Carman’s aunts — Linda’s sisters — believe Nathan killed both his mother and his grandfather – John Chakalos – in hopes of inheriting a portion of Chakalos’ $44 million estate.