Narragansett Town Council votes to increase beach fees

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — If you don’t live in Narragansett, it’s going to cost you more to go to the town beach next summer.

The Narragansett Times reports the town council voted Monday night to increase the fee to walk on the beach from $10 to $15.

Parking passes would go up from $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends to $20 all week long.

The fee changes would only apply to out-of-town residents.

Council President Matthew Mannix said they are trying to make the beach more resident-friendly. However, Councilor Jesse Pugh opposed the fee increase, saying it would adversely affect local businesses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/26/2020: Michael DiBiase

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour