Narragansett Town Council votes to increase beach fees

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — If you don’t live in Narragansett, it’s going to cost you more to go to the town beach next summer.

The Narragansett Times reports the town council voted Monday night to increase the fee to walk on the beach from $10 to $15.

Parking passes would go up from $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends to $20 all week long.

The fee changes would only apply to out-of-town residents.

Council President Matthew Mannix said they are trying to make the beach more resident-friendly. However, Councilor Jesse Pugh opposed the fee increase, saying it would adversely affect local businesses.