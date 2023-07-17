NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — For the third time in recent years, the Narragansett Town Council has approved a controversial proposal to limit the number of students who can live together under one roof.

Councilors unanimously voted in favor of the ordinance, which caps the number of students allowed to live together to three people per single-family home.

The town council has approved similar ordinances in the past, though those were both struck down by a state Superior Court judge over procedural concerns.

The latest version is scaled back from previous proposals, and only applies to three residential zones in town where problems with student behavior have been identified.

“It’s going to improve the quality-of-life for the year-round residents, who are being squeezed out of their neighborhoods by landlords [who are] more concerned with profits rather than residential family life,” said Keven McKenna, who supports the ordinance.

The proposals have created a rift between University of Rhode Island students and year-round residents for years.

“It’s not the town’s responsibility to house all of these URI students,” resident Bruce Andrews said.

Those who oppose the ordinance argue that it unfairly targets students and will cause the price of rent to skyrocket.

“There are thousands of students who will be stripped of their only source of housing due to the limited space on campus, which is out of our control,” URI senior Ally Finman said. “We are scared that, if this is in place, we will be forced out of our homes … where are we supposed to go if this happens? We don’t have other options.”

Naragansett 2100 President George Nonis testified against the ordinance Monday on behalf of the town’s landlords.

“It’s an attempt by the town, quite frankly, to reduce the number of students,” he said. “To be less diverse … to be less inclusive.”

The proposal must go before the town council and be approved a second time before it is made official.

Once official, it would only impact leases moving forward and would not impact any that have already been signed.