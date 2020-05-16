Narragansett mulls not enforcing Raimondo’s COVID-19 mandates

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It’s a resolution that’s already making waves in the seaside town of Narragansett: one that would authorize the town’s police department to not enforce Gov. Gina Raimondo’s coronavirus-related executive orders.

Narragansett Town Council President Matthew Mannix plans to introduce the resolution to the rest of the council on Monday.

If his resolution passes, it would “direct the Narragansett Police Department and other Narragansett law enforcement entities to exercise their discretion and not issue fines or violations based on the restrictions imposed on places of worship, restaurants, retail establishments and other small businesses by the Executive Orders of the State of Rhode Island issued branch since the coronavirus pandemic began in March of 2020.”

On Friday, Raimondo called the move “selfish” and “reckless.”

“That’s a huge mistake,” Raimondo said during her daily coronavirus briefing. “It’s so selfish to all the people of Rhode Island, who have worked so hard for so long.”

Eyewitness News reached out to Mannix Friday about the resolution, but has not yet heard back.

