NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — After hours of heated testimony Monday night, the Narragansett Town Council voted to give tribal members free beach access starting this summer.

By a vote of 3-2, about 3,000 Narragansett Indian Tribe members are now eligible to walk on the town beach and get the same seasonal passes as town residents at no cost.

During the town council meeting, tribal members said it’s not fair to charge them and residents said it’s not fair to not charge them if they have to pay $12 per day or $25 for the season.

The idea of free beach access for tribal members was brought up by one member during a February meeting between the town’s coastal access committee and tribe leaders.

The measure that passed only included beach access for free, not parking.

The beach opens for the season on Memorial Day Weekend.