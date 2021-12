NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A Narragansett home is considered a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday.

Crews were called to Tern Road around 4:30 a.m. for a report of fire coming from the home.

Four adults and a five month-old infant girl were inside.

No one was injured, but the infant was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

One dog inside was able to make it out, however another has not yet been located.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a cause.