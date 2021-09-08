Narragansett gives final approval to limit off-campus housing around URI

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — As students at the University of Rhode Island begin classes on Tuesday, the Narragansett Town Council has given final approval to an ordinance limiting the number of college students living at off-campus homes.

The council voted 3-2 approving the so-called “three-student” ordinance, which caps the number of students allowed to live together to three people per single-family home in Narragansett. It was the second vote on the issue.

The ordinance has created a rift between University of Rhode Island students and year-round residents for years.

Of 231 off-campus incidents involving the police during the 2020-21 school year, 162 happened in Narragansett, according to URI.

The ordinance will only impact leases moving forward and won’t impact any that have already been signed.