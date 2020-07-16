Narragansett cafe temporarily closing after employee wakes up with sore throat

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A Narragansett Cafe will be closed for the next week after learning that one of their employees may have COVID-19.

The Bike Stop Cafe’s owners posted on Facebook Thursday announcing that an employee woke up with a mild sore throat and contacted their doctor.

The employee has been tested, but the results could take up to 10 days to come in.

Out of an abundance of caution, the owners say the cafe will be closed until they receive the test results.

“While we are legally still able to remain open and just have the employee stay home until the results are back or they are symptom free, morally we feel that given the severity of this pandemic it is in the best interest of our staff and the general public to close until we know for sure,” the owners wrote.

The cafe has been open for curbside pickup only since they reopened their doors in early May. The owners say no other employees have had any symptoms.

The owners also mentioned that they aren’t completely sure if they will reopen unless enforcement of mask wearing improves.

“We don’t have the money to continue to close down and throw out food every time their is a scare,” the owners wrote. “It’s simply not worth the risks to my staff or my customers.”

The owners also emphasized their annoyance with customers not wearing masks and people going around their barricades to get inside the building.

“The amount of issues businesses are having trying to tackle this on their own is not acceptable. We can’t run a business this way,” the owners wrote.