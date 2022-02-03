Mystic Aquarium safeguards seal pup, rescues another found on RI beaches

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program responded to two reports of stranded seal pups on two Rhode Island beaches within a week.

The first seal pup was discovered at Misquamicut State Beach last Tuesday. The seal was responsive and alert when volunteers found her, according to the aquarium.

The aquarium also said the seal pup appeared healthy since she “was in excellent body condition, had hydration rings around her eyes, indicating she was well hydrated with pink gums.”

Since the seal pup did not need any medical attention, the volunteers decided to monitor her. The aquarium said she returned to the ocean on her own on Thursday.

The second seal pup was discovered pm Blue Shutters Town Beach this past Tuesday. The aquarium said unlike the other seal pup, this one was found in critical condition.

Upon examining the male seal pup, the aquarium said volunteers determined he had a broken jaw and several puncture wounds on his head.

The Animal Rescue Team rushed the seal pup to the aquarium’s animal hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“I can speak for our whole Animal Rescue Team in thanking the local community for their concern on the Misquamicut seal’s wellbeing and respecting this animal by giving it plenty of space to rest without stress,” Animal Rescue Program Manager Sarah Callan said.

“We are also thankful for the community reporting the injured seal in Charlestown,” she continued. “Unfortunately, not every response ends with a happy ending, but our world class care can provide each animal admitted into our animal rescue clinic with the best chance for survival. Both responses show how invested our community is in the conservation and protection of local wildlife.”

Seal pupping season typically ranges from December to March. Once born, the aquarium said the pups will nurse for a few weeks before the mother weans them so they can begin to learn how to survive on their own.

Anyone who comes across a stranded seal pup should keep their distance and contact Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Team hotline at (860) 572-5955 ext. 107.