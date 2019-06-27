Mourners paying respects to Jim Taricani, legendary investigative reporter

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Mourners gathered on Thursday to say goodbye to investigative reporter Jim Taricani.

A funeral service was held at Christ the King Church before he was buried at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown.

An amazing amount of journalistic firepower gathered outside the church to serve as Honor Guard for @jim_taricani, including @DanBarryNYT who came up for Jim pic.twitter.com/xZG4MD4HAD — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) June 27, 2019

Taricani died last Saturday at the age of 69.

His family announced that his wife, Laurie White-Taricani, is in the process of establishing a lecture series on First Amendment rights at the University of Rhode Island in his honor.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Taricani’s memory can direct donations to: Taricani Lecture Series on First Amendment Rights, URI Foundation, PO Box 1700, Kingston, R.I. 02881. People can also give online at the URI Foundation website (write in that the gift is in Jim’s memory).