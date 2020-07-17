Motorcyclist seriously injured in South Kingstown crash

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in South Kingstown Thursday evening.

The South Kingstown Police Department said the motorcyclist and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Route 138 and Karison Street.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was uninjured and remained on scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

