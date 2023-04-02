EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — On Sunday, the Nam Knights of America Motorcycle Club took a ride from Lincoln to Exeter to honor of Gold Star Spouses.

The club rode from the Lincoln Mall to Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, to lay a wreath at the Gold Star Family Memorial Monument. The riders also planted American flags on various tomb markers in honor of those who lost their lives while serving in the military.

The President of the Nathanael Green Chapter of the Nam Knights of Rhode Island, Michael Alves, said he hopes the ride will help raise awareness for Gold Star Spouses Day.

“I was approached by some Gold Star wives who were upset that nothing is happening for Gold Star Spouses Day. It’s becoming a forgotten holiday like a lot of things now in society,” said Alves. “It’s kind of tragic, but we wanted to honor them in such a way that they would remember this and hopefully start a tradition.”

Gold Star Spouses Day is on April 5th.