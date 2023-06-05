WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a missing man’s body was found in a Westerly parking lot over the weekend.

Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella tells 12 News an officer was surveilling the Walmart parking lot early Friday morning when he noticed a man sitting inside a parked car.

The officer approached the vehicle and determined that the man was dead, according to Gingerlla.

It was later learned that the man, identified as 54-year-old Matthew Babineau, had been reported missing the day prior.

Gingerella said Babineau’s death does not appear to be suspicious at this time. His cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner.