WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Organizers announced Monday that SpringFest will be back this year at Misquamicut State Beach.

The event runs Friday, May 12, through Sunday, May 14, and will be held rain or shine.

Friday, May 12: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, May 13: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday, May 14: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The festival features rides, games, food, and a beer and wine tent, along with performances from Kenny Chesney tribute No Shoes Nation and KISS tribute Strutter.

Tickets can be bought online for $10 and at the gate for $12. Kids under 7 are free, and parking is also free.