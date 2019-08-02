Misquamicut Beach reopens to swimming after probable shark sighting

Ring buoy and can of lifeguard on the beach with sea with people in the background

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Swimmers were ordered from the water after a fin – believed to be a mako shark – was spotted in the water of Misquamicut Beach in Westerly Friday morning.

Michael Healey, spokesman for the Department of Environmental Management, said the beach manager, lifeguards, and beach patrons saw the fin around 9:45 a.m. near the buoy marking the swim area, which is about 50 yards from shore.

Healey said, per protocol, the beach manager asked swimmers to clear the water and called in the sighting to the DEM’s Division of Marine Fisheries.

“We restricted access to the water to ankle depth. One of our marine biologists confirmed that the fin most likely was that of a mako shark,” Healey said. “At about 10:30 a.m., our staff saw a second fin, much farther out.”

Healey said it is DEM policy to keep patrons out of the water for an hour after a sighting. He said the beach manager allowed swimmers to return to the water at 11:30 a.m.