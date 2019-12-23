Memorial service for Westerly shooting victim planned at yacht club

FILE – In this June 20, 2016, file photo, Julie Cardinal poses for a photo in Westerly, R.I. Cardinal, 47, was killed in a shooting on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at the Babcock Village assisted living facility where she worked in Westerly. The gunman shot her and two other women before turning the gun on himself. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A memorial service is planned for the victim of a housing complex shooting in Rhode Island that injured two others.

The “celebration of life” honoring 47-year-old Julie Cardinal will be held Friday at the Westerly Yacht Club. The Westerly resident played a key role in pushing the private club to allow women to become full members in 2016.

Her obituary says the wake, funeral and burial will be private.

Cardinal was killed Thursday at Babcock Village in Westerly where she worked. Another worker and a resident were also seriously injured. The gunman was a resident of the complex and, police said, killed himself after the shooting.

Tragedy in Westerly