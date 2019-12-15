Matthew’s Wish raising toys for kids in need

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Saturday’s rain, at times pouring, didn’t stop the finale parade for the fourth annual Matthew’s Wish Toy Drive.

The toy parade, which featured emergency vehicles from the Chariho region, was the culmination of weeks of collecting toys.

This year’s drive collected nearly three thousand toys that will soon be distributed to children who might otherwise go without this Christmas.

The drive is the brainchild of Matthew Thayer, who at 16 years old had a very short Christmas wish list: a toy drive.

Eyewitness News Anchor Caroline Goggin has covered Matthew’s story over the last few years and was at Saturday’s toy parade.