NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Senesco Marine’s brand-new bulk barge was launched into Narragansett Bay Thursday morning.

The 460-foot barge, named “Knot Refined,” was built in North Kingstown and weighs 5,600 tons.

Senesco President Ted Williams tells 12 News it took 40 airbags to get the boat safely into the water.

Williams said the barge is one of the largest barges Senesco has ever built, and will spend the vast majority of its days carrying goods up and down the East Coast, primarily from Florida to New York.

The barge took the company more than a year to build, according to Williams.

Now that it’s launched, Williams said the barge will undergo some final touches before it is sent to Senesco’s client. The barge is expected to be sent on its way within the next couple of weeks.