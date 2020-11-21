Man taken to hospital after being found inside burning home

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was taken to the hospital Friday night after rescue crews found him inside a house that had caught fire.

Just after 7:30 p.m., the Narragansett Fire and Police Departments were called to 25 Indian Trail for a report of a house fire.

When they arrived, they found flames coming from the home.

They were able to put out the fire a short time later, with help from the North Kingstown and South Kingstown Fire Departments.

While searching the home, crews did find a man, who is not being identified at this time, inside the home.

He was taken to South County Hospital and his condition is not know at this time.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal’s Office, The Narragansett Fire Marshal, and the Narragansett Police Department.