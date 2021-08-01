Man swimming 19 miles from Block Island to Jamestown for charity

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A local endurance swimming is on his way from Block Island to Jamestown.

Ben Tuff is not wearing a wetsuit, but does have a shark repellent system with him, as well as a couple boats and a buddy on a paddleboard.

12 News anchor Kait Walsh, who recently previewed his story, was told by his team that he took off at 5:09 this morning.

He was originally supposed to swim on Saturday, but moved it to today, due to rough seas.

Tuff plans to swim 19 miles non stop to raise money and awareness for the environmental non-profit Clean Ocean Access.