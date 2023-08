NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a boat explosion in North Kingstown sent a man to the hospital Friday night.

North Kingstown Battalion Fire Chief Matthew Kennett tells 12 News the boat exploded and caught fire in the parking lot near the Long Point boat ramp.

NORTH KINGSTOWN: Boat explosion at the Long Point boat ramp parking lot on Intrepid Drive. NKFD Battalion Chief Kennett confirms a man was taken to RI Hospital with burns. State Fire Marshal and RIDEM investigators are on the way to assist in the investigation. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/UBddFH58EH — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) August 5, 2023

The man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with burns. The severity of his injuries is unknown at this time.

It’s unclear what caused the boat to explode.