Man struck, killed by car in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Narragansett that occurred on Sunday, according to Det. Lt. Scott Vellone.

William Hird Jr., 65, was struck by a car around 5:35 p.m. on Kingston Road, west of the Boon Street intersection, Vellone said.

Hird was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Vellone said the operator of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in the crash, according to Vellone.

The accident reconstruction team has been called to investigate and no further information has been released.